通貨 / KVUE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KVUE: Kenvue Inc
18.08 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KVUEの今日の為替レートは、-1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.05の安値と18.53の高値で取引されました。
Kenvue Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVUE News
- バークレイズ、米国の弱さを理由にハレオンを「イコールウェイト」に格下げ、目標価格を引き下げ
- Barclays downgrades Haleon to “equal weight,” cuts price target on U.S. weakness
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- COVID vaccine makers’ shares fall as Trump officials reportedly link shots to child deaths
- Kenvue Pushes To Defend Pain Killer Tylenol Against Autism Claims Ahead Of Government Report - Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)
- Kenvue CEO met RFK Jr., said no clear link between Tylenol and autism, WSJ reports
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Goldman Sachs maintains Kenvue stock rating amid potential Tylenol report
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- JPMorgan maintains Overweight rating on Kenvue stock amid acetaminophen concerns
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Kenvue stock amid legal concerns
- Evercore ISI cuts Kenvue stock price target to $23 on Tylenol concerns
- Kenvue stock falls 9.4% on WSJ report linking Tylenol to autism
- Evercore ISI maintains Kenvue stock rating amid Tylenol autism study concerns
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy on Kenvue stock amid Tylenol concerns
- Kenvue fights back against RFK Jr.’s Tylenol safety concerns as its stock tumbles
- Wall Street indexes end lower as jobs data fuels economic worries
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Wall Street indexes end down slightly amid slowdown concerns after jobs data
- Kenvue stock steady as RBC reiterates Sector Perform amid Tylenol litigation
- Wall Street indexes ease amid slowdown concerns after jobs data
- RFK Jr. To Link Tylenol Use To Autism: Report - Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)
- Kenvue sinks on report RFK Jr. investigating link between Tylenol and autism
1日のレンジ
18.05 18.53
1年のレンジ
17.14 25.18
- 以前の終値
- 18.32
- 始値
- 18.20
- 買値
- 18.08
- 買値
- 18.38
- 安値
- 18.05
- 高値
- 18.53
- 出来高
- 22.554 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.70%
- 1年の変化
- -21.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K