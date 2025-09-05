QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KVUE
Tornare a Azioni

KVUE: Kenvue Inc

18.35 USD 0.27 (1.49%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KVUE ha avuto una variazione del 1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.05 e ad un massimo di 18.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Kenvue Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KVUE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.05 18.59
Intervallo Annuale
17.14 25.18
Chiusura Precedente
18.08
Apertura
18.23
Bid
18.35
Ask
18.65
Minimo
18.05
Massimo
18.59
Volume
26.553 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.49%
Variazione Mensile
-11.09%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.57%
Variazione Annuale
-20.73%
20 settembre, sabato