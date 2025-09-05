Valute / KVUE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KVUE: Kenvue Inc
18.35 USD 0.27 (1.49%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KVUE ha avuto una variazione del 1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.05 e ad un massimo di 18.59.
Segui le dinamiche di Kenvue Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVUE News
- Top Wide-Moat Stocks Worth a Look for Sustainable Growth
- Tracking William Nygren’s Harris Associates Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:OAKMX)
- Barclays declassa Haleon a "equal weight" e taglia il target di prezzo
- Barclays downgrades Haleon to “equal weight,” cuts price target on U.S. weakness
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- COVID vaccine makers’ shares fall as Trump officials reportedly link shots to child deaths
- Kenvue Pushes To Defend Pain Killer Tylenol Against Autism Claims Ahead Of Government Report - Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)
- Kenvue CEO met RFK Jr., said no clear link between Tylenol and autism, WSJ reports
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Goldman Sachs maintains Kenvue stock rating amid potential Tylenol report
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- JPMorgan maintains Overweight rating on Kenvue stock amid acetaminophen concerns
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Kenvue stock amid legal concerns
- Evercore ISI cuts Kenvue stock price target to $23 on Tylenol concerns
- Kenvue stock falls 9.4% on WSJ report linking Tylenol to autism
- Evercore ISI maintains Kenvue stock rating amid Tylenol autism study concerns
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy on Kenvue stock amid Tylenol concerns
- Kenvue fights back against RFK Jr.’s Tylenol safety concerns as its stock tumbles
- Wall Street indexes end lower as jobs data fuels economic worries
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Wall Street indexes end down slightly amid slowdown concerns after jobs data
- Kenvue stock steady as RBC reiterates Sector Perform amid Tylenol litigation
- Wall Street indexes ease amid slowdown concerns after jobs data
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.05 18.59
Intervallo Annuale
17.14 25.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.08
- Apertura
- 18.23
- Bid
- 18.35
- Ask
- 18.65
- Minimo
- 18.05
- Massimo
- 18.59
- Volume
- 26.553 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.73%
20 settembre, sabato