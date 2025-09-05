Währungen / KVUE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
KVUE: Kenvue Inc
18.08 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KVUE hat sich für heute um -1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Kenvue Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KVUE News
- Tracking William Nygren’s Harris Associates Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:OAKMX)
- Barclays downgrades Haleon to “equal weight,” cuts price target on U.S. weakness
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- COVID vaccine makers’ shares fall as Trump officials reportedly link shots to child deaths
- Kenvue Pushes To Defend Pain Killer Tylenol Against Autism Claims Ahead Of Government Report - Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)
- Kenvue CEO met RFK Jr., said no clear link between Tylenol and autism, WSJ reports
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Goldman Sachs maintains Kenvue stock rating amid potential Tylenol report
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- JPMorgan maintains Overweight rating on Kenvue stock amid acetaminophen concerns
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Kenvue stock amid legal concerns
- Evercore ISI cuts Kenvue stock price target to $23 on Tylenol concerns
- Kenvue stock falls 9.4% on WSJ report linking Tylenol to autism
- Evercore ISI maintains Kenvue stock rating amid Tylenol autism study concerns
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy on Kenvue stock amid Tylenol concerns
- Kenvue fights back against RFK Jr.’s Tylenol safety concerns as its stock tumbles
- Wall Street indexes end lower as jobs data fuels economic worries
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Wall Street indexes end down slightly amid slowdown concerns after jobs data
- Kenvue stock steady as RBC reiterates Sector Perform amid Tylenol litigation
- Wall Street indexes ease amid slowdown concerns after jobs data
- RFK Jr. To Link Tylenol Use To Autism: Report - Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)
- Kenvue sinks on report RFK Jr. investigating link between Tylenol and autism
Tagesspanne
18.05 18.53
Jahresspanne
17.14 25.18
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.32
- Eröffnung
- 18.20
- Bid
- 18.08
- Ask
- 18.38
- Tief
- 18.05
- Hoch
- 18.53
- Volumen
- 22.554 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.31%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -24.70%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K