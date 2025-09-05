KurseKategorien
Währungen / KVUE
Zurück zum Aktien

KVUE: Kenvue Inc

18.08 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KVUE hat sich für heute um -1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Kenvue Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KVUE News

Tagesspanne
18.05 18.53
Jahresspanne
17.14 25.18
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
18.32
Eröffnung
18.20
Bid
18.08
Ask
18.38
Tief
18.05
Hoch
18.53
Volumen
22.554 K
Tagesänderung
-1.31%
Monatsänderung
-12.40%
6-Monatsänderung
-24.70%
Jahresänderung
-21.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K