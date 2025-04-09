Moedas / IVT
IVT: InvenTrust Properties Corp
29.71 USD 0.17 (0.58%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IVT para hoje mudou para 0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.45 e o mais alto foi 29.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas InvenTrust Properties Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
29.45 29.77
Faixa anual
25.21 31.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.54
- Open
- 29.58
- Bid
- 29.71
- Ask
- 30.01
- Low
- 29.45
- High
- 29.77
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.92%
- Mudança anual
- 4.76%
