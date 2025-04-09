Valute / IVT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IVT: InvenTrust Properties Corp
29.71 USD 0.13 (0.44%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVT ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.54 e ad un massimo di 29.85.
Segui le dinamiche di InvenTrust Properties Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVT News
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- The Calm Before The Cut
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- InvenTrust Core FFO Steady for Q2
- InvenTrust Properties Q2 2025 slides: Sun Belt strategy drives solid performance
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Inventrust Properties earnings beat by $1.17, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in InvenTrust Properties Stock?
- 7 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs And Deportations Prowl Behind The Rally
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- 6 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As An AI Bubble Inflates
- InvenTrust Stock: A Promise Of Stable Earnings Among Retail REITs (NYSE:IVT)
- InvenTrust Properties raises quarterly dividend by 5%
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Why I Will Never Retire
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces California Portfolio Sale and Strategic Reinvestment into Sun Belt Markets
- 5 REITs I'm Buying As Housing And Labor Market Downturns Begin
- 4 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Takes Its Toll
- The State Of REITs: April 2025 Edition
- 8 U.S. REITs Announce Dividend Increases In March
- Kura Sushi Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cal-Maine Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.54 29.85
Intervallo Annuale
25.21 31.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.84
- Apertura
- 29.75
- Bid
- 29.71
- Ask
- 30.01
- Minimo
- 29.54
- Massimo
- 29.85
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.76%
20 settembre, sabato