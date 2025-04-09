货币 / IVT
IVT: InvenTrust Properties Corp
30.00 USD 0.30 (1.01%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IVT汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点29.77和高点30.00进行交易。
关注InvenTrust Properties Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IVT新闻
日范围
29.77 30.00
年范围
25.21 31.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.70
- 开盘价
- 29.88
- 卖价
- 30.00
- 买价
- 30.30
- 最低价
- 29.77
- 最高价
- 30.00
- 交易量
- 125
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- 1.87%
- 6个月变化
- 1.90%
- 年变化
- 5.78%
