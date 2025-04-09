Currencies / IVT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IVT: InvenTrust Properties Corp
29.53 USD 0.45 (1.50%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVT exchange rate has changed by -1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.44 and at a high of 29.94.
Follow InvenTrust Properties Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVT News
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- The Calm Before The Cut
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- InvenTrust Core FFO Steady for Q2
- InvenTrust Properties Q2 2025 slides: Sun Belt strategy drives solid performance
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Inventrust Properties earnings beat by $1.17, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in InvenTrust Properties Stock?
- 7 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs And Deportations Prowl Behind The Rally
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- 6 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As An AI Bubble Inflates
- InvenTrust Stock: A Promise Of Stable Earnings Among Retail REITs (NYSE:IVT)
- InvenTrust Properties raises quarterly dividend by 5%
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Why I Will Never Retire
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces California Portfolio Sale and Strategic Reinvestment into Sun Belt Markets
- 5 REITs I'm Buying As Housing And Labor Market Downturns Begin
- 4 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Takes Its Toll
- The State Of REITs: April 2025 Edition
- 8 U.S. REITs Announce Dividend Increases In March
- Kura Sushi Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cal-Maine Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Daily Range
29.44 29.94
Year Range
25.21 31.71
- Previous Close
- 29.98
- Open
- 29.94
- Bid
- 29.53
- Ask
- 29.83
- Low
- 29.44
- High
- 29.94
- Volume
- 336
- Daily Change
- -1.50%
- Month Change
- 0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.31%
- Year Change
- 4.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%