通貨 / IVT
IVT: InvenTrust Properties Corp
29.84 USD 0.30 (1.02%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IVTの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.45の安値と30.07の高値で取引されました。
InvenTrust Properties Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVT News
1日のレンジ
29.45 30.07
1年のレンジ
25.21 31.71
- 以前の終値
- 29.54
- 始値
- 29.58
- 買値
- 29.84
- 買値
- 30.14
- 安値
- 29.45
- 高値
- 30.07
- 出来高
- 849
- 1日の変化
- 1.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.36%
- 1年の変化
- 5.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K