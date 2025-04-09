クォートセクション
IVT: InvenTrust Properties Corp

29.84 USD 0.30 (1.02%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IVTの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.45の安値と30.07の高値で取引されました。

InvenTrust Properties Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
29.45 30.07
1年のレンジ
25.21 31.71
以前の終値
29.54
始値
29.58
買値
29.84
買値
30.14
安値
29.45
高値
30.07
出来高
849
1日の変化
1.02%
1ヶ月の変化
1.32%
6ヶ月の変化
1.36%
1年の変化
5.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K