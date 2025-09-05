Moedas / HPE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HPE: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
24.76 USD 0.34 (1.39%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HPE para hoje mudou para 1.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.35 e o mais alto foi 24.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HPE Notícias
- Nokia cria nova organização de tecnologia e IA em reestruturação de liderança
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- HPE nomeia Phil Mottram como novo diretor de vendas após aposentadoria de Meyer
- HPE names Phil Mottram as new chief sales officer as veteran Meyer retires
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- HPE's Networking Business Improves: What's Driving the Growth?
- SMCI vs. HPE: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Server Space?
- 4 Tech Stocks That Look Overpriced — Do You Own One? - Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- National Bank Financial eleva classificação das ações da Open Text para Outperform
- National Bank Financial upgrades Open Text stock rating to Outperform
- Arista Stock Rises After Touting AI Growth Outlook At Analyst Day
- HPE or SIMO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold HPE Stock After a 15.9% Rise in a Month?
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock hits 52-week high at 24.66 USD
- Dell Technologies Gains 6% in 3 Months: Time to Buy the Stock?
- ANET Gains Traction in AI Networking Vertical: Will the Trend Continue?
- HPE's Hybrid Cloud Revenues Climb: What's Driving its Growth?
- HPE Fires Off $2.5B Bond Blitz to Fuel Juniper Play in Debt Market Frenzy
- Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- HPE-Juniper deal should be probed, Democratic AGs tell court
- HPE deal should be probed, Democratic AGs tell court
- Vertiv Rises 11% Year to Date: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Stock Market Hits New Highs On Google, Broadcom, Jobs Report: Weekly Review
- Arista Rises 79.7% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
Faixa diária
24.35 24.95
Faixa anual
11.96 25.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.42
- Open
- 24.40
- Bid
- 24.76
- Ask
- 25.06
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 24.95
- Volume
- 21.584 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.16%
- Mudança anual
- 21.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh