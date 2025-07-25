Moedas / GL
GL: Globe Life Inc
143.36 USD 0.66 (0.46%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GL para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 142.32 e o mais alto foi 143.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Globe Life Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
142.32 143.36
Faixa anual
100.27 144.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 142.70
- Open
- 142.32
- Bid
- 143.36
- Ask
- 143.66
- Low
- 142.32
- High
- 143.36
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.35%
- Mudança anual
- 36.04%
