GL: Globe Life Inc

145.47 USD 1.88 (1.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GL ha avuto una variazione del 1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 142.67 e ad un massimo di 146.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Globe Life Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
142.67 146.18
Intervallo Annuale
100.27 146.18
Chiusura Precedente
143.59
Apertura
143.29
Bid
145.47
Ask
145.77
Minimo
142.67
Massimo
146.18
Volume
883
Variazione giornaliera
1.31%
Variazione Mensile
4.47%
Variazione Semestrale
10.96%
Variazione Annuale
38.04%
20 settembre, sabato