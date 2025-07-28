Valute / GL
GL: Globe Life Inc
145.47 USD 1.88 (1.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GL ha avuto una variazione del 1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 142.67 e ad un massimo di 146.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Globe Life Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GL News
- Globe Life Is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- Il titolo Globe Life raggiunge il massimo storico a 144,07 USD
- Globe Life stock hits all-time high at 144.07 USD
- Opportunities In The Insurance Sector (Part 2): Globe Life Baby Bond (NYSE:GL.PR.D)
- Globe Life: A Buy Even After Recent Outperformance (NYSE:GL)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Aflac, Trupanion and Globe Life
- 3 Accident & Health Insurance Stocks to Watch Amid Pricing Pressure
- Why Is Globe Life (GL) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- GL Outperforms Industry, Trades Above 50-Day SMA: What's Next?
- Unum to Benefit From Growing Premium Amid Rising Expenses
- Here's Why Globe Life (GL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Globe Life announces dual listing on new NYSE Texas exchange
- Globe Life declares quarterly dividend of $0.2700 per share
- Polar Capital Global Financials Trust reveals top holdings as of July 31
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Globe Life stock rating to Overweight on SEC, DOJ case closure
- BMO Capital raises Globe Life stock price target to $149 on FCF conversion
- Why Globe Life Stock Rocketed Almost 7% Higher Today
- Globe Life stock surges as U.S. Attorney closes investigation
- TD Cowen reaffirms Buy rating on Globe Life stock as DoJ ends inquiry
- Why Globe Life (GL) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Globe Life price target raised to $160 from $155 at KBW as DOJ closes probe
- US DOJ closes investigation into Globe Life’s sales practices
- Globe Life Posts 10% EPS Gain in Q2
- BMO Capital initiates Horace Mann Educators stock with Outperform rating
Intervallo Giornaliero
142.67 146.18
Intervallo Annuale
100.27 146.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 143.59
- Apertura
- 143.29
- Bid
- 145.47
- Ask
- 145.77
- Minimo
- 142.67
- Massimo
- 146.18
- Volume
- 883
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.04%
20 settembre, sabato