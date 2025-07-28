クォートセクション
通貨 / GL
株に戻る

GL: Globe Life Inc

143.59 USD 0.89 (0.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GLの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり142.32の安値と144.50の高値で取引されました。

Globe Life Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GL News

1日のレンジ
142.32 144.50
1年のレンジ
100.27 144.50
以前の終値
142.70
始値
142.32
買値
143.59
買値
143.89
安値
142.32
高値
144.50
出来高
1.008 K
1日の変化
0.62%
1ヶ月の変化
3.12%
6ヶ月の変化
9.53%
1年の変化
36.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K