GL: Globe Life Inc
143.59 USD 0.89 (0.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり142.32の安値と144.50の高値で取引されました。
Globe Life Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
142.32 144.50
1年のレンジ
100.27 144.50
- 以前の終値
- 142.70
- 始値
- 142.32
- 買値
- 143.59
- 買値
- 143.89
- 安値
- 142.32
- 高値
- 144.50
- 出来高
- 1.008 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.53%
- 1年の変化
- 36.26%
