GL: Globe Life Inc
141.44 USD 1.10 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GL exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.44 and at a high of 142.50.
Follow Globe Life Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
140.44 142.50
Year Range
100.27 144.00
- Previous Close
- 142.54
- Open
- 141.51
- Bid
- 141.44
- Ask
- 141.74
- Low
- 140.44
- High
- 142.50
- Volume
- 464
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.89%
- Year Change
- 34.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%