GL: Globe Life Inc

143.59 USD 0.89 (0.62%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GL hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 142.32 bis zu einem Hoch von 144.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Globe Life Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
142.32 144.50
Jahresspanne
100.27 144.50
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
142.70
Eröffnung
142.32
Bid
143.59
Ask
143.89
Tief
142.32
Hoch
144.50
Volumen
1.008 K
Tagesänderung
0.62%
Monatsänderung
3.12%
6-Monatsänderung
9.53%
Jahresänderung
36.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K