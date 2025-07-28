Währungen / GL
GL: Globe Life Inc
143.59 USD 0.89 (0.62%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GL hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 142.32 bis zu einem Hoch von 144.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Globe Life Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
142.32 144.50
Jahresspanne
100.27 144.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 142.70
- Eröffnung
- 142.32
- Bid
- 143.59
- Ask
- 143.89
- Tief
- 142.32
- Hoch
- 144.50
- Volumen
- 1.008 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.62%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.53%
- Jahresänderung
- 36.26%
