DTM: DT Midstream Inc
107.19 USD 0.24 (0.22%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DTM para hoje mudou para -0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 106.87 e o mais alto foi 107.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DT Midstream Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DTM Notícias
Faixa diária
106.87 107.85
Faixa anual
77.93 114.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 107.43
- Open
- 106.87
- Bid
- 107.19
- Ask
- 107.49
- Low
- 106.87
- High
- 107.85
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- -0.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.63%
- Mudança anual
- 36.60%
