KurseKategorien
Währungen / DTM
Zurück zum Aktien

DTM: DT Midstream Inc

107.71 USD 0.28 (0.26%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DTM hat sich für heute um 0.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 106.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 108.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die DT Midstream Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DTM News

Tagesspanne
106.75 108.85
Jahresspanne
77.93 114.39
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
107.43
Eröffnung
106.87
Bid
107.71
Ask
108.01
Tief
106.75
Hoch
108.85
Volumen
1.565 K
Tagesänderung
0.26%
Monatsänderung
4.27%
6-Monatsänderung
12.17%
Jahresänderung
37.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K