DTM: DT Midstream Inc
107.71 USD 0.28 (0.26%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DTM hat sich für heute um 0.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 106.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 108.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die DT Midstream Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
106.75 108.85
Jahresspanne
77.93 114.39
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 107.43
- Eröffnung
- 106.87
- Bid
- 107.71
- Ask
- 108.01
- Tief
- 106.75
- Hoch
- 108.85
- Volumen
- 1.565 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.26%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.17%
- Jahresänderung
- 37.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K