DTM: DT Midstream Inc

107.37 USD 0.34 (0.32%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DTM ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.00 e ad un massimo di 108.17.

Segui le dinamiche di DT Midstream Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.00 108.17
Intervallo Annuale
77.93 114.39
Chiusura Precedente
107.71
Apertura
107.49
Bid
107.37
Ask
107.67
Minimo
106.00
Massimo
108.17
Volume
1.661 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
3.94%
Variazione Semestrale
11.82%
Variazione Annuale
36.83%
