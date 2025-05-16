货币 / DTM
DTM: DT Midstream Inc
105.42 USD 0.74 (0.71%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DTM汇率已更改0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点104.89和高点105.53进行交易。
关注DT Midstream Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
104.89 105.53
年范围
77.93 114.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 104.68
- 开盘价
- 105.02
- 卖价
- 105.42
- 买价
- 105.72
- 最低价
- 104.89
- 最高价
- 105.53
- 交易量
- 82
- 日变化
- 0.71%
- 月变化
- 2.05%
- 6个月变化
- 9.79%
- 年变化
- 34.34%
