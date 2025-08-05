Moedas / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc
99.05 USD 0.97 (0.97%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DEO para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 98.97 e o mais alto foi 101.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Diageo plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEO Notícias
Faixa diária
98.97 101.05
Faixa anual
97.10 141.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.02
- Open
- 100.21
- Bid
- 99.05
- Ask
- 99.35
- Low
- 98.97
- High
- 101.05
- Volume
- 3.514 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.56%
- Mudança anual
- -29.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh