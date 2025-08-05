통화 / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc
97.65 USD 0.52 (0.53%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DEO 환율이 오늘 -0.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 97.58이고 고가는 98.73이었습니다.
Diageo plc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
97.58 98.73
년간 변동
97.10 141.08
- 이전 종가
- 98.17
- 시가
- 98.24
- Bid
- 97.65
- Ask
- 97.95
- 저가
- 97.58
- 고가
- 98.73
- 볼륨
- 2.441 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.53%
- 월 변동
- -11.27%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.89%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.72%
