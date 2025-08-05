货币 / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc
100.02 USD 0.47 (0.47%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DEO汇率已更改-0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点99.93和高点101.10进行交易。
关注Diageo plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
99.93 101.10
年范围
97.10 141.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 100.49
- 开盘价
- 100.81
- 卖价
- 100.02
- 买价
- 100.32
- 最低价
- 99.93
- 最高价
- 101.10
- 交易量
- 4.153 K
- 日变化
- -0.47%
- 月变化
- -9.11%
- 6个月变化
- -4.63%
- 年变化
- -29.04%
