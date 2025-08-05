Devises / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc
97.65 USD 0.52 (0.53%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DEO a changé de -0.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 97.58 et à un maximum de 98.73.
Suivez la dynamique Diageo plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
97.58 98.73
Range Annuel
97.10 141.08
- Clôture Précédente
- 98.17
- Ouverture
- 98.24
- Bid
- 97.65
- Ask
- 97.95
- Plus Bas
- 97.58
- Plus Haut
- 98.73
- Volume
- 2.441 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.53%
- Changement Mensuel
- -11.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -6.89%
- Changement Annuel
- -30.72%
20 septembre, samedi