DEO: Diageo plc
97.65 USD 0.52 (0.53%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DEO ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 97.58 e ad un massimo di 98.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Diageo plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
97.58 98.73
Intervallo Annuale
97.10 141.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 98.17
- Apertura
- 98.24
- Bid
- 97.65
- Ask
- 97.95
- Minimo
- 97.58
- Massimo
- 98.73
- Volume
- 2.441 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.72%
20 settembre, sabato