DEO: Diageo plc
98.17 USD 0.88 (0.89%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DEOの今日の為替レートは、-0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり97.98の安値と99.08の高値で取引されました。
Diageo plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
97.98 99.08
1年のレンジ
97.10 141.08
- 以前の終値
- 99.05
- 始値
- 98.74
- 買値
- 98.17
- 買値
- 98.47
- 安値
- 97.98
- 高値
- 99.08
- 出来高
- 3.019 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.40%
- 1年の変化
- -30.35%
