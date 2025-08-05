クォートセクション
通貨 / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc

98.17 USD 0.88 (0.89%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DEOの今日の為替レートは、-0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり97.98の安値と99.08の高値で取引されました。

Diageo plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
97.98 99.08
1年のレンジ
97.10 141.08
以前の終値
99.05
始値
98.74
買値
98.17
買値
98.47
安値
97.98
高値
99.08
出来高
3.019 K
1日の変化
-0.89%
1ヶ月の変化
-10.80%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.40%
1年の変化
-30.35%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連銀製造業景況指数（Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index）
実際
23.2
期待
3.7
-0.3
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連邦準備制度雇用
実際
5.6
期待
7.6
5.9
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
231 K
期待
282 K
264 K
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
1.920 M
期待
1.935 M
1.927 M
14:00
USD
景気先行指数前月比
実際
-0.5%
期待
-0.2%
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年TIPS入札
実際
1.734%
期待
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC純長期取引
実際
$​49.2 B
期待
$​123.1 B
$​151.0 B