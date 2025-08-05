Divisas / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc
99.05 USD 0.97 (0.97%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DEO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 98.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Diageo plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
98.97 101.05
Rango anual
97.10 141.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.02
- Open
- 100.21
- Bid
- 99.05
- Ask
- 99.35
- Low
- 98.97
- High
- 101.05
- Volumen
- 3.514 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.97%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.56%
- Cambio anual
- -29.73%
