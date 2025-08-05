KurseKategorien
DEO: Diageo plc

98.17 USD 0.88 (0.89%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DEO hat sich für heute um -0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 97.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.08 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Diageo plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
97.98 99.08
Jahresspanne
97.10 141.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
99.05
Eröffnung
98.74
Bid
98.17
Ask
98.47
Tief
97.98
Hoch
99.08
Volumen
3.019 K
Tagesänderung
-0.89%
Monatsänderung
-10.80%
6-Monatsänderung
-6.40%
Jahresänderung
-30.35%
