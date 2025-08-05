Währungen / DEO
DEO: Diageo plc
98.17 USD 0.88 (0.89%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DEO hat sich für heute um -0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 97.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.08 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Diageo plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEO News
Tagesspanne
97.98 99.08
Jahresspanne
97.10 141.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 99.05
- Eröffnung
- 98.74
- Bid
- 98.17
- Ask
- 98.47
- Tief
- 97.98
- Hoch
- 99.08
- Volumen
- 3.019 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.89%
- Monatsänderung
- -10.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.40%
- Jahresänderung
- -30.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K