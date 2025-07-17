Moedas / CRTO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CRTO: Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares
22.29 USD 0.15 (0.67%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRTO para hoje mudou para -0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.16 e o mais alto foi 22.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRTO Notícias
- Benchmark reitera recomendação de compra para ações da Criteo, citando parceria com Google
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock, citing Google partnership
- Ações da Criteo atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 22,43
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at 22.43 USD
- Criteo partners with Google for onsite retail media integration
- The Trade Desk Declines 28% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Earnings call transcript: Criteo Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Criteo stock price target lowered to $38 by DA Davidson on client concerns
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock with $42 price target
- Criteo stock price target raised to $51 from $49 at BMO Capital
- Criteo S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRTO)
- Compared to Estimates, Criteo (CRTO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Criteo Sa earnings beat by $0.21, revenue topped estimates
- Criteo announces leadership changes to drive growth strategy
- WPP Media and Criteo partner to bring commerce signals to CTV
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at 23.03 USD
- Criteo appoints Wilfried Schobeiri as SVP of product, performance media
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Benchmark lowers Criteo stock price target to $42 on retail media concerns
- Can Retail Media be the Next Major Growth Driver for TTD After CTV?
- Criteo and Mirakl Ads partner to boost retail media for marketplace sellers
Faixa diária
22.16 22.59
Faixa anual
21.44 47.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.44
- Open
- 22.52
- Bid
- 22.29
- Ask
- 22.59
- Low
- 22.16
- High
- 22.59
- Volume
- 264
- Mudança diária
- -0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -37.30%
- Mudança anual
- -44.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh