货币 / CRTO
CRTO: Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares
22.47 USD 0.61 (2.79%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRTO汇率已更改2.79%。当日，交易品种以低点21.80和高点22.55进行交易。
关注Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CRTO新闻
- Benchmark重申Criteo股票买入评级，引用谷歌合作关系
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock, citing Google partnership
- Criteo股票触及52周新低，报22.43美元
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at 22.43 USD
- Criteo partners with Google for onsite retail media integration
- The Trade Desk Declines 28% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Earnings call transcript: Criteo Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Criteo stock price target lowered to $38 by DA Davidson on client concerns
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock with $42 price target
- Criteo stock price target raised to $51 from $49 at BMO Capital
- Criteo S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRTO)
- Compared to Estimates, Criteo (CRTO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Criteo Sa earnings beat by $0.21, revenue topped estimates
- Criteo announces leadership changes to drive growth strategy
- WPP Media and Criteo partner to bring commerce signals to CTV
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at 23.03 USD
- Criteo appoints Wilfried Schobeiri as SVP of product, performance media
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Benchmark lowers Criteo stock price target to $42 on retail media concerns
- Can Retail Media be the Next Major Growth Driver for TTD After CTV?
- Criteo and Mirakl Ads partner to boost retail media for marketplace sellers
日范围
21.80 22.55
年范围
21.44 47.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.86
- 开盘价
- 22.00
- 卖价
- 22.47
- 买价
- 22.77
- 最低价
- 21.80
- 最高价
- 22.55
- 交易量
- 551
- 日变化
- 2.79%
- 月变化
- -8.58%
- 6个月变化
- -36.79%
- 年变化
- -44.06%
