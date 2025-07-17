Devises / CRTO
CRTO: Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares
21.92 USD 0.15 (0.68%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CRTO a changé de -0.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 21.89 et à un maximum de 22.53.
Suivez la dynamique Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CRTO Nouvelles
Range quotidien
21.89 22.53
Range Annuel
21.44 47.27
- Clôture Précédente
- 22.07
- Ouverture
- 22.23
- Bid
- 21.92
- Ask
- 22.22
- Plus Bas
- 21.89
- Plus Haut
- 22.53
- Volume
- 1.433 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.68%
- Changement Mensuel
- -10.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -38.34%
- Changement Annuel
- -45.43%
20 septembre, samedi