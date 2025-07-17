시세섹션
통화 / CRTO
주식로 돌아가기

CRTO: Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares

21.92 USD 0.15 (0.68%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CRTO 환율이 오늘 -0.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.89이고 고가는 22.53이었습니다.

Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRTO News

일일 변동 비율
21.89 22.53
년간 변동
21.44 47.27
이전 종가
22.07
시가
22.23
Bid
21.92
Ask
22.22
저가
21.89
고가
22.53
볼륨
1.433 K
일일 변동
-0.68%
월 변동
-10.82%
6개월 변동
-38.34%
년간 변동율
-45.43%
20 9월, 토요일