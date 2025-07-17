통화 / CRTO
CRTO: Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares
21.92 USD 0.15 (0.68%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CRTO 환율이 오늘 -0.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.89이고 고가는 22.53이었습니다.
Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
21.89 22.53
년간 변동
21.44 47.27
- 이전 종가
- 22.07
- 시가
- 22.23
- Bid
- 21.92
- Ask
- 22.22
- 저가
- 21.89
- 고가
- 22.53
- 볼륨
- 1.433 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.68%
- 월 변동
- -10.82%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.34%
- 년간 변동율
- -45.43%
20 9월, 토요일