CRTO: Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares
22.47 USD 0.61 (2.79%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRTO exchange rate has changed by 2.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.80 and at a high of 22.55.
Follow Criteo S.A. - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRTO News
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock, citing Google partnership
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at 22.43 USD
- Criteo partners with Google for onsite retail media integration
- The Trade Desk Declines 28% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Earnings call transcript: Criteo Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Criteo stock price target lowered to $38 by DA Davidson on client concerns
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock with $42 price target
- Criteo stock price target raised to $51 from $49 at BMO Capital
- Criteo S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CRTO)
- Compared to Estimates, Criteo (CRTO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Criteo Sa earnings beat by $0.21, revenue topped estimates
- Criteo announces leadership changes to drive growth strategy
- WPP Media and Criteo partner to bring commerce signals to CTV
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at 23.03 USD
- Criteo appoints Wilfried Schobeiri as SVP of product, performance media
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Benchmark lowers Criteo stock price target to $42 on retail media concerns
- Can Retail Media be the Next Major Growth Driver for TTD After CTV?
- Criteo and Mirakl Ads partner to boost retail media for marketplace sellers
- Criteo stock hits 52-week low at $23.23 as shares struggle
- 2 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Daily Range
21.80 22.55
Year Range
21.44 47.27
- Previous Close
- 21.86
- Open
- 22.00
- Bid
- 22.47
- Ask
- 22.77
- Low
- 21.80
- High
- 22.55
- Volume
- 551
- Daily Change
- 2.79%
- Month Change
- -8.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.79%
- Year Change
- -44.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%