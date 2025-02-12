Moedas / CLMT
CLMT: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. - Common units repres
18.40 USD 0.36 (1.92%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLMT para hoje mudou para -1.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.35 e o mais alto foi 18.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. - Common units repres. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CLMT Notícias
Faixa diária
18.35 18.75
Faixa anual
7.68 25.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.76
- Open
- 18.69
- Bid
- 18.40
- Ask
- 18.70
- Low
- 18.35
- High
- 18.75
- Volume
- 267
- Mudança diária
- -1.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.43%
- Mudança anual
- 3.25%
