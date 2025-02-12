Currencies / CLMT
CLMT: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. - Common units repres
19.33 USD 1.82 (10.39%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLMT exchange rate has changed by 10.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.51 and at a high of 19.47.
Follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. - Common units repres dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
17.51 19.47
Year Range
7.68 25.29
- Previous Close
- 17.51
- Open
- 17.68
- Bid
- 19.33
- Ask
- 19.63
- Low
- 17.51
- High
- 19.47
- Volume
- 3.994 K
- Daily Change
- 10.39%
- Month Change
- 18.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.58%
- Year Change
- 8.47%
