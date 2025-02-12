Valute / CLMT
CLMT: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. - Common units repres
18.51 USD 0.07 (0.38%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLMT ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.18 e ad un massimo di 18.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. - Common units repres. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.18 18.82
Intervallo Annuale
7.68 25.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.58
- Apertura
- 18.50
- Bid
- 18.51
- Ask
- 18.81
- Minimo
- 18.18
- Massimo
- 18.82
- Volume
- 1.581 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.87%
20 settembre, sabato