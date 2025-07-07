Moedas / CHGG
CHGG: Chegg Inc
1.56 USD 0.14 (9.86%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CHGG para hoje mudou para 9.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.46 e o mais alto foi 1.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Chegg Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHGG Notícias
- Chegg vs. Udemy: Which EdTech Stock Offers More Upside Now?
- Chegg pagará US$ 7,5 milhões por dificultar cancelamento de assinaturas, diz FTC
- Chegg to pay $7.5 million over FTC subscription cancellation charges
- Chegg enfrenta processo da FTC por práticas de cancelamento de assinatura
- Chegg faces FTC lawsuit over subscription cancellation practices
- Federal Trade Commission sues Chegg for making service hard to cancel
- Google’s AI summaries are stealing traffic, publisher of Rolling Stone, Variety says in lawsuit
- Google Sued By Rolling Stone, Billboard Owner Penske Media Over AI Overviews Feature - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Rolling Stone, Billboard owner Penske sues Google over AI overviews
- DUOL Stock Down 35% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Chegg (CHGG) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- Chegg Turns to AI for Efficiency: Enough to Offset Subscriber Decline?
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Chegg, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CHGG)
- Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chegg (CHGG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Chegg Q2 2025 slides reveal 36% revenue drop amid strategic pivot to skills focus
- K-12 Education Is Changing: Can Stride Lead the Next 25 Years?
- Google’s popular feature hit by another anti-monopoly complaint
Faixa diária
1.46 1.58
Faixa anual
0.44 2.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.42
- Open
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.56
- Ask
- 1.86
- Low
- 1.46
- High
- 1.58
- Volume
- 1.085 K
- Mudança diária
- 9.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 143.75%
- Mudança anual
- -14.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh