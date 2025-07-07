货币 / CHGG
CHGG: Chegg Inc
1.43 USD 0.06 (4.03%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CHGG汇率已更改-4.03%。当日，交易品种以低点1.39和高点1.50进行交易。
关注Chegg Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CHGG新闻
- Chegg vs. Udemy: Which EdTech Stock Offers More Upside Now?
- Chegg将支付750万美元解决FTC订阅取消困难指控
- Chegg to pay $7.5 million over FTC subscription cancellation charges
- Chegg因订阅取消做法面临美国联邦贸易委员会诉讼
- Chegg faces FTC lawsuit over subscription cancellation practices
- Federal Trade Commission sues Chegg for making service hard to cancel
- Google’s AI summaries are stealing traffic, publisher of Rolling Stone, Variety says in lawsuit
- Google Sued By Rolling Stone, Billboard Owner Penske Media Over AI Overviews Feature - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Rolling Stone, Billboard owner Penske sues Google over AI overviews
- DUOL Stock Down 35% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Chegg (CHGG) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- Chegg Turns to AI for Efficiency: Enough to Offset Subscriber Decline?
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Chegg, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CHGG)
- Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chegg (CHGG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Chegg Q2 2025 slides reveal 36% revenue drop amid strategic pivot to skills focus
- K-12 Education Is Changing: Can Stride Lead the Next 25 Years?
- Google’s popular feature hit by another anti-monopoly complaint
日范围
1.39 1.50
年范围
0.44 2.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.49
- 开盘价
- 1.50
- 卖价
- 1.43
- 买价
- 1.73
- 最低价
- 1.39
- 最高价
- 1.50
- 交易量
- 3.256 K
- 日变化
- -4.03%
- 月变化
- 1.42%
- 6个月变化
- 123.44%
- 年变化
- -21.43%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值