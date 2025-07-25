通貨 / CHGG
CHGG: Chegg Inc
1.68 USD 0.26 (18.31%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CHGGの今日の為替レートは、18.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.46の安値と1.68の高値で取引されました。
Chegg Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CHGG News
1日のレンジ
1.46 1.68
1年のレンジ
0.44 2.73
- 以前の終値
- 1.42
- 始値
- 1.46
- 買値
- 1.68
- 買値
- 1.98
- 安値
- 1.46
- 高値
- 1.68
- 出来高
- 2.120 K
- 1日の変化
- 18.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 162.50%
- 1年の変化
- -7.69%
