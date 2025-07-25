クォートセクション
CHGG: Chegg Inc

1.68 USD 0.26 (18.31%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CHGGの今日の為替レートは、18.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.46の安値と1.68の高値で取引されました。

Chegg Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHGG News

1日のレンジ
1.46 1.68
1年のレンジ
0.44 2.73
以前の終値
1.42
始値
1.46
買値
1.68
買値
1.98
安値
1.46
高値
1.68
出来高
2.120 K
1日の変化
18.31%
1ヶ月の変化
19.15%
6ヶ月の変化
162.50%
1年の変化
-7.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K