CHGG
CHGG: Chegg Inc
1.67 USD 0.01 (0.60%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CHGG 환율이 오늘 -0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.61이고 고가는 1.72이었습니다.
Chegg Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.61 1.72
년간 변동
0.44 2.73
- 이전 종가
- 1.68
- 시가
- 1.70
- Bid
- 1.67
- Ask
- 1.97
- 저가
- 1.61
- 고가
- 1.72
- 볼륨
- 1.871 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.60%
- 월 변동
- 18.44%
- 6개월 변동
- 160.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.24%
20 9월, 토요일