Valute / CHGG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CHGG: Chegg Inc
1.67 USD 0.01 (0.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHGG ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.61 e ad un massimo di 1.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Chegg Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHGG News
- Stride Bets on Tutoring and AI: Will New Investments Pay Off?
- Is Chegg Well-Positioned to Monetize the GenAI Education Shift?
- Duolingo: AI and Data Powering Scalable Growth and Competitive Moat
- Chegg vs. Udemy: Which EdTech Stock Offers More Upside Now?
- Chegg pagherà 7,5 milioni di dollari per le accuse della FTC sulla cancellazione degli abbonamenti
- Chegg to pay $7.5 million over FTC subscription cancellation charges
- Chegg affronta causa FTC per pratiche di cancellazione abbonamenti
- Chegg faces FTC lawsuit over subscription cancellation practices
- Federal Trade Commission sues Chegg for making service hard to cancel
- Google’s AI summaries are stealing traffic, publisher of Rolling Stone, Variety says in lawsuit
- Google Sued By Rolling Stone, Billboard Owner Penske Media Over AI Overviews Feature - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Rolling Stone, Billboard owner Penske sues Google over AI overviews
- DUOL Stock Down 35% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Chegg (CHGG) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- Chegg Turns to AI for Efficiency: Enough to Offset Subscriber Decline?
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Chegg, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CHGG)
- Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chegg (CHGG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.61 1.72
Intervallo Annuale
0.44 2.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.68
- Apertura
- 1.70
- Bid
- 1.67
- Ask
- 1.97
- Minimo
- 1.61
- Massimo
- 1.72
- Volume
- 1.871 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 160.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.24%
21 settembre, domenica