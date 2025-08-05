QuotazioniSezioni
CHGG: Chegg Inc

1.67 USD 0.01 (0.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHGG ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.61 e ad un massimo di 1.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Chegg Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.61 1.72
Intervallo Annuale
0.44 2.73
Chiusura Precedente
1.68
Apertura
1.70
Bid
1.67
Ask
1.97
Minimo
1.61
Massimo
1.72
Volume
1.871 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
18.44%
Variazione Semestrale
160.94%
Variazione Annuale
-8.24%
21 settembre, domenica