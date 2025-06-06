Currencies / CHGG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CHGG: Chegg Inc
1.49 USD 0.08 (5.67%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHGG exchange rate has changed by 5.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.31 and at a high of 1.50.
Follow Chegg Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHGG News
- Chegg to pay $7.5 million over FTC subscription cancellation charges
- Chegg faces FTC lawsuit over subscription cancellation practices
- Federal Trade Commission sues Chegg for making service hard to cancel
- Google’s AI summaries are stealing traffic, publisher of Rolling Stone, Variety says in lawsuit
- Google Sued By Rolling Stone, Billboard Owner Penske Media Over AI Overviews Feature - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Rolling Stone, Billboard owner Penske sues Google over AI overviews
- DUOL Stock Down 35% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Chegg (CHGG) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- OPEN's Profitability Milestone: A Turning Point for the iBuyer Model?
- Will Busuu's 15% Growth Make Chegg a Language-Learning Leader?
- Chegg Stock up 14% in 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy or Wait?
- OPEN Signals Sequential Revenue Drop in Q3: Can Long-Term Upside Hold?
- Chegg Turns to AI for Efficiency: Enough to Offset Subscriber Decline?
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Chegg, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CHGG)
- Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chegg (CHGG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Chegg Q2 2025 slides reveal 36% revenue drop amid strategic pivot to skills focus
- K-12 Education Is Changing: Can Stride Lead the Next 25 Years?
- Google’s popular feature hit by another anti-monopoly complaint
- Google (GOOGL) Faces AI Overviews Backlash from European Publishers - TipRanks.com
- Chegg: Activity And Users Plummet (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:CHGG)
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
Daily Range
1.31 1.50
Year Range
0.44 2.73
- Previous Close
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.49
- Ask
- 1.79
- Low
- 1.31
- High
- 1.50
- Volume
- 2.042 K
- Daily Change
- 5.67%
- Month Change
- 5.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 132.81%
- Year Change
- -18.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%