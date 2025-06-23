Moedas / BELFB
BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B
151.77 USD 7.17 (4.96%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BELFB para hoje mudou para 4.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 146.45 e o mais alto foi 151.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bel Fuse Inc - Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
146.45 151.84
Faixa anual
58.00 151.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 144.60
- Open
- 146.45
- Bid
- 151.77
- Ask
- 152.07
- Low
- 146.45
- High
- 151.84
- Volume
- 100
- Mudança diária
- 4.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 103.72%
- Mudança anual
- 92.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh