Currencies / BELFB
BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B
148.78 USD 2.92 (2.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BELFB exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.88 and at a high of 149.40.
Follow Bel Fuse Inc - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BELFB News
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 141.86 USD
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- What Makes Bel Fuse (BELFB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Bel Fuse at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Growth and Diversification
- Is Micron Technology (MU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Bel Fuse B stock reaches all-time high at 137.17 USD
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock reaches all-time high at 136.51 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 131.68 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bel Fuse B reports strong Q2 2025 results, stock surges
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 109.07 USD
- Bel Fuse B earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Bel Fuse (BELFB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BELFB or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 103.92 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 101.76 USD
- Needham raises Bel Fuse stock price target to $116 on defense exposure
- Bel Fuse B Inc stock hits all-time high at 98.6 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc stock hits all-time high at 92.68 USD
- Bel Fuse at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Shifts Amid Challenges
- Baird starts Bel Fuse stock with Outperform, $88 target
Daily Range
145.88 149.40
Year Range
58.00 150.67
- Previous Close
- 145.86
- Open
- 146.77
- Bid
- 148.78
- Ask
- 149.08
- Low
- 145.88
- High
- 149.40
- Volume
- 238
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 12.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 99.70%
- Year Change
- 88.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%