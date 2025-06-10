QuotesSections
Currencies / BELFB
Back to US Stock Market

BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B

148.78 USD 2.92 (2.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BELFB exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.88 and at a high of 149.40.

Follow Bel Fuse Inc - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BELFB News

Daily Range
145.88 149.40
Year Range
58.00 150.67
Previous Close
145.86
Open
146.77
Bid
148.78
Ask
149.08
Low
145.88
High
149.40
Volume
238
Daily Change
2.00%
Month Change
12.91%
6 Months Change
99.70%
Year Change
88.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%