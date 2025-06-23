CotationsSections
Devises / BELFB
BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B

142.08 USD 8.89 (5.89%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BELFB a changé de -5.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 141.52 et à un maximum de 151.93.

Suivez la dynamique Bel Fuse Inc - Class B. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
141.52 151.93
Range Annuel
58.00 152.45
Clôture Précédente
150.97
Ouverture
151.13
Bid
142.08
Ask
142.38
Plus Bas
141.52
Plus Haut
151.93
Volume
529
Changement quotidien
-5.89%
Changement Mensuel
7.82%
Changement à 6 Mois
90.71%
Changement Annuel
80.30%
