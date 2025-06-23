Devises / BELFB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B
142.08 USD 8.89 (5.89%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BELFB a changé de -5.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 141.52 et à un maximum de 151.93.
Suivez la dynamique Bel Fuse Inc - Class B. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BELFB Nouvelles
- L’action Bel Fuse B atteint un niveau record à 151,0 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 151.0 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 141.86 USD
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- What Makes Bel Fuse (BELFB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Bel Fuse at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Growth and Diversification
- Is Micron Technology (MU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Bel Fuse B stock reaches all-time high at 137.17 USD
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock reaches all-time high at 136.51 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 131.68 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bel Fuse B reports strong Q2 2025 results, stock surges
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 109.07 USD
- Bel Fuse B earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Bel Fuse (BELFB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BELFB or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 103.92 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 101.76 USD
- Needham raises Bel Fuse stock price target to $116 on defense exposure
- Bel Fuse B Inc stock hits all-time high at 98.6 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc stock hits all-time high at 92.68 USD
Range quotidien
141.52 151.93
Range Annuel
58.00 152.45
- Clôture Précédente
- 150.97
- Ouverture
- 151.13
- Bid
- 142.08
- Ask
- 142.38
- Plus Bas
- 141.52
- Plus Haut
- 151.93
- Volume
- 529
- Changement quotidien
- -5.89%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 90.71%
- Changement Annuel
- 80.30%
20 septembre, samedi