Valute / BELFB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B
142.08 USD 8.89 (5.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BELFB ha avuto una variazione del -5.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.52 e ad un massimo di 151.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Bel Fuse Inc - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BELFB News
- Il titolo Bel Fuse B raggiunge il massimo storico a 151,0 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 151.0 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 141.86 USD
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- What Makes Bel Fuse (BELFB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Bel Fuse at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Growth and Diversification
- Is Micron Technology (MU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Bel Fuse B stock reaches all-time high at 137.17 USD
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock reaches all-time high at 136.51 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 131.68 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bel Fuse B reports strong Q2 2025 results, stock surges
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 109.07 USD
- Bel Fuse B earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Bel Fuse (BELFB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BELFB or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 103.92 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 101.76 USD
- Needham raises Bel Fuse stock price target to $116 on defense exposure
- Bel Fuse B Inc stock hits all-time high at 98.6 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc stock hits all-time high at 92.68 USD
Intervallo Giornaliero
141.52 151.93
Intervallo Annuale
58.00 152.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 150.97
- Apertura
- 151.13
- Bid
- 142.08
- Ask
- 142.38
- Minimo
- 141.52
- Massimo
- 151.93
- Volume
- 529
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 90.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 80.30%
21 settembre, domenica