BELFB: Bel Fuse Inc - Class B

142.08 USD 8.89 (5.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BELFB ha avuto una variazione del -5.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.52 e ad un massimo di 151.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Bel Fuse Inc - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
141.52 151.93
Intervallo Annuale
58.00 152.45
Chiusura Precedente
150.97
Apertura
151.13
Bid
142.08
Ask
142.38
Minimo
141.52
Massimo
151.93
Volume
529
Variazione giornaliera
-5.89%
Variazione Mensile
7.82%
Variazione Semestrale
90.71%
Variazione Annuale
80.30%
