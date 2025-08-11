Moedas / AXL
AXL: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
6.37 USD 0.09 (1.43%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AXL para hoje mudou para 1.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.29 e o mais alto foi 6.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AXL Notícias
Faixa diária
6.29 6.44
Faixa anual
3.00 7.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.28
- Open
- 6.34
- Bid
- 6.37
- Ask
- 6.67
- Low
- 6.29
- High
- 6.44
- Volume
- 1.138 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.75%
- Mudança anual
- 3.58%
