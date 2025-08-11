货币 / AXL
AXL: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
6.27 USD 0.06 (0.97%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AXL汇率已更改0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点6.08和高点6.27进行交易。
关注American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AXL新闻
- 史蒂菲尔维持美国车桥6美元目标价
- American Axle stock price target maintained at $6 by Stifel
- 标普因收购将美国车桥前景展望下调至负面
- S&P revises American Axle outlook to negative after acquisition
- 美国车桥将发行14亿美元票据为收购Dowlais提供资金
- American Axle to raise $1.4 billion in notes for Dowlais acquisition
- Why Is Westport (WPRT) Down 30.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- American Axle stock rating upgraded by RBC Capital on deal synergies
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gentex, Adient and American Axle & Manufacturing
- 3 Original Auto Equipment Stocks to Watch as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- American Axle stock initiated with Hold rating at Stifel, $6 price target
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- RBC downgrades Dowlais as American Axle deal leaves little upside
- RBC Capital downgrades Dowlais Group stock rating as share price nears bid level
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- American Axle at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference: Strategic Expansion and Challenges
- American Axle Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- UBS raises American Axle stock price target to $7.50 on GM capacity boost
日范围
6.08 6.27
年范围
3.00 7.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.21
- 开盘价
- 6.22
- 卖价
- 6.27
- 买价
- 6.57
- 最低价
- 6.08
- 最高价
- 6.27
- 交易量
- 3.736 K
- 日变化
- 0.97%
- 月变化
- 8.10%
- 6个月变化
- 61.18%
- 年变化
- 1.95%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值