AXL: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
6.30 USD 0.02 (0.32%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AXLの今日の為替レートは、0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.25の安値と6.44の高値で取引されました。
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
6.25 6.44
1年のレンジ
3.00 7.03
- 以前の終値
- 6.28
- 始値
- 6.34
- 買値
- 6.30
- 買値
- 6.60
- 安値
- 6.25
- 高値
- 6.44
- 出来高
- 4.191 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 61.95%
- 1年の変化
- 2.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K