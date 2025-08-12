QuotazioniSezioni
AXL
AXL: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

6.20 USD 0.10 (1.59%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AXL ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.17 e ad un massimo di 6.34.

Segui le dinamiche di American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.17 6.34
Intervallo Annuale
3.00 7.03
Chiusura Precedente
6.30
Apertura
6.30
Bid
6.20
Ask
6.50
Minimo
6.17
Massimo
6.34
Volume
5.008 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.59%
Variazione Mensile
6.90%
Variazione Semestrale
59.38%
Variazione Annuale
0.81%
