AXL: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
6.20 USD 0.10 (1.59%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AXL ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.17 e ad un massimo di 6.34.
Segui le dinamiche di American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.17 6.34
Intervallo Annuale
3.00 7.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.30
- Apertura
- 6.30
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Minimo
- 6.17
- Massimo
- 6.34
- Volume
- 5.008 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.81%
20 settembre, sabato