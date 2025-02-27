Moedas / AVD
AVD: American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)
5.69 USD 0.09 (1.61%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVD para hoje mudou para 1.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.54 e o mais alto foi 5.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
5.54 5.71
Faixa anual
3.28 6.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.60
- Open
- 5.69
- Bid
- 5.69
- Ask
- 5.99
- Low
- 5.54
- High
- 5.71
- Volume
- 156
- Mudança diária
- 1.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.02%
- Mudança anual
- 6.75%
