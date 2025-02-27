Currencies / AVD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVD: American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value)
5.56 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVD exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.41 and at a high of 5.59.
Follow American Vanguard Corporation ($0.10 Par Value) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVD News
- American Vanguard extends credit facility maturity to end of 2026
- American Vanguard Q2 Moves In The Right Direction (NYSE:AVD)
- American Vanguard (AVD) Q2 Loss Down 93%
- Earnings call transcript: American Vanguard sees strong Q2 2025 growth
- American Vanguard earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Vanguard Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVD)
- American Vanguard earnings missed by $0.29, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: American Vanguard Q1 2025 sees stock dip amid lower sales
- American Vanguard Q1 2025 slides reveal sharp EBITDA decline, cost-cutting progress
- American Vanguard Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Vanguard Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVD)
- American Vanguard: Can New Leadership And Restructuring Reinvigorate The Business? (AVD)
Daily Range
5.41 5.59
Year Range
3.28 6.68
- Previous Close
- 5.55
- Open
- 5.59
- Bid
- 5.56
- Ask
- 5.86
- Low
- 5.41
- High
- 5.59
- Volume
- 250
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 4.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.08%
- Year Change
- 4.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%